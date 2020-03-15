UrduPoint.com
Israel's Netanyahu Gets Tested For Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 08:10 PM

Israel's Netanyahu Gets Tested for Coronavirus

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has taken the test to determine whether he has the coronavirus, his press office told Sputnik on Sunday.

"People in the ministry close to the prime minister and the prime minister himself have been tested for the coronavirus at the order of the deputy director general in charge of security and emergencies," they said.

Neither Netanyahu nor his entourage had showed any symptoms of the COVID-19 respiratory disease, the spokesperson added.

Israel had 164 confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, up 21 from the day before. It has ordered mandatory quarantine for anyone coming to the country in a bid to contain the outbreak, which has spread to 141 countries and territories.

