Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu has named former general Yoav Galant as defence minister in his upcoming cabinet, a spokesperson for his Likud party said Wednesday.

Galant, a member of the right-wing Likud, was given the key portfolio a day before Netanyahu's cabinet is expected to be sworn in before parliament.

A former commander of the southern region of Israel, Galant has also served in several ministerial posts in Netanyahu's previous cabinets.