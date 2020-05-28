UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's Netanyahu Offers Brazil's Bolsonaro Cooperation On Tackling Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 07:46 PM

Israel's Netanyahu Offers Brazil's Bolsonaro Cooperation on Tackling Coronavirus

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has held talks with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to offer a helping hand in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, specifically with regard to sharing Israel's experience and developing cooperation in the production of relevant medical equipment, his office said in a press release on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has held talks with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to offer a helping hand in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, specifically with regard to sharing Israel's experience and developing cooperation in the production of relevant medical equipment, his office said in a press release on Thursday.

"PM offered cooperation with Brazilian industries in manufacturing the medical equipment necessary to deal with the pandemic & to hold a professional dialogue between the countries' teams of experts in order to pass along Israel's accumulated experience in dealing with the virus," the Israeli prime minister's press service said on Twitter.

According to the statement, Netanyahu also expressed solidarity with the Brazilian people on behalf of Israelis over the coronavirus outbreak in their country.

Bolsonaro, in turn, was quoted as congratulating Netanyahu on forming a new government and saying that he "expects to continue strengthening bilateral relations together.

"

The coronavirus toll skyrocketed in Brazil over the past week and has reached 411,821 cases, making it the second worst affected country after the United States. As of Thursday, the death toll from COVID-19 in Brazil has grown to 25,598 people. Bolsonaro, a politician of right-wing views, has repeatedly denounced the threat of the coronavirus pandemic as an exaggeration superficially fired up by mass media. Until recently, he felt free to breach social distancing and actively communicate with people on public.

Israel has so far reported close to 17,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 281 fatalities. Israeli health authorities believe the country is past the peak, and the government has already began lifting domestic restrictions, including on food services and swimming pools.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Twitter Brazil United States Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Uzma Khan says she was about to marry Usman Malik

21 minutes ago

Soviet War Memorials, Mass Graves in Bad Shape in ..

5 minutes ago

Iran Says Almost 80% of COVID-19 Patients Recovere ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow Mayor Says Self-Preservation Regime Will La ..

5 minutes ago

Probe of George Floyd's Death in Police Custody 'T ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow Publishes All Data on COVID-19 Mortality, N ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.