MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has held talks with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to offer a helping hand in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, specifically with regard to sharing Israel's experience and developing cooperation in the production of relevant medical equipment, his office said in a press release on Thursday.

"PM offered cooperation with Brazilian industries in manufacturing the medical equipment necessary to deal with the pandemic & to hold a professional dialogue between the countries' teams of experts in order to pass along Israel's accumulated experience in dealing with the virus," the Israeli prime minister's press service said on Twitter.

According to the statement, Netanyahu also expressed solidarity with the Brazilian people on behalf of Israelis over the coronavirus outbreak in their country.

Bolsonaro, in turn, was quoted as congratulating Netanyahu on forming a new government and saying that he "expects to continue strengthening bilateral relations together.

The coronavirus toll skyrocketed in Brazil over the past week and has reached 411,821 cases, making it the second worst affected country after the United States. As of Thursday, the death toll from COVID-19 in Brazil has grown to 25,598 people. Bolsonaro, a politician of right-wing views, has repeatedly denounced the threat of the coronavirus pandemic as an exaggeration superficially fired up by mass media. Until recently, he felt free to breach social distancing and actively communicate with people on public.

Israel has so far reported close to 17,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 281 fatalities. Israeli health authorities believe the country is past the peak, and the government has already began lifting domestic restrictions, including on food services and swimming pools.