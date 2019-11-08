(@imziishan)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday chose the leader of the allied New Right party to be defense minister in his interim cabinet , his party, Likud, said.

"Netanyahu offered [Naftali] Bennett the office of defense minister and he accepted.

His nomination will be put to debate at the next government sitting [on Sunday]," the statement read.

Likud and New Right have emerged as the biggest faction in the 120-seat parliament with a combined 35 members. Bennett's nomination will be voided if a new government is sworn in.

The centrist Blue and White party of Netanyahu's rival, Benny Gantz, came first in the September election with 33 seats and has until November 20 to form a governing coalition. A third snap election is likely if he fails.