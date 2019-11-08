UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's Netanyahu Picks New Right's Leader To Head Defense Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 10:58 PM

Israel's Netanyahu Picks New Right's Leader to Head Defense Ministry

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday chose the leader of the allied New Right party to be defense minister in his interim cabinet, his party, Likud, said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday chose the leader of the allied New Right party to be defense minister in his interim cabinet, his party, Likud, said.

"Netanyahu offered [Naftali] Bennett the office of defense minister and he accepted.

His nomination will be put to debate at the next government sitting [on Sunday]," the statement read.

Likud and New Right have emerged as the biggest faction in the 120-seat parliament with a combined 35 members. Bennett's nomination will be voided if a new government is sworn in.

The centrist Blue and White party of Netanyahu's rival, Benny Gantz, came first in the September election with 33 seats and has until November 20 to form a governing coalition. A third snap election is likely if he fails.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament September November Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

MS THQ Mian Channu shot dead

2 minutes ago

Pyongyang Ready to Invite International Experts to ..

2 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed chairs meeting of EAD&#039;s Boar ..

1 hour ago

Russia Opposes Further Increase in UNSC Sanctions ..

2 minutes ago

IFRC Warns of Large-Scale Disease, Malnutrition Ri ..

2 minutes ago

US-China Trade Agreement May Be Signed in Iowa - T ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.