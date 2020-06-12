TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday expressed his gratitude to US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for issuing sanctions against International Criminal Court (ICC) officials, in the wake of the court's decision to probe possible US war crimes committed in Afghanistan.

"First I want to congratulate President Trump and Secretary Pompeo for their bold leadership in sanctioning the corrupt and biased International Criminal Court. This kangaroo court is a politicized court. It is obsessed with conducting witch hunts against Israel, the United States and other democracies that respect human rights," Netanyahu said at the beginning of a televised address to update the country on the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

In December, ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, who is also the key prosecutor in the Afghanistan investigation, said that there was enough evidence to open a probe into alleged Israeli war crimes in Palestine.

This decision prompted widespread criticism from Israel, and Netanyahu once again reiterated the country's disapproval.

"The ICC fabricates outlandish charges against Israel, outrageously claiming that Jews living in their historic homeland constitutes a war crime. Ridiculous. Shame on them. And once again America, thank you for standing up for justice and for standing up for truth," the prime minister said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Trump administration authorized the imposition of economic sanctions on ICC officials that are directly involved in the investigation into potential war crimes committed by the US in Afghanistan since 2003. The president said that the probe threatens US national security.

The ICC gave its approval back in March to conduct the investigation. The decision followed an appeal made by Bensouda after the court initially blocked a request to conduct a probe.