UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's Netanyahu Praises Trump For Sanctioning 'Corrupt' International Criminal Court

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 01:30 AM

Israel's Netanyahu Praises Trump for Sanctioning 'Corrupt' International Criminal Court

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday expressed his gratitude to US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for issuing sanctions against International Criminal Court (ICC) officials, in the wake of the court's decision to probe possible US war crimes committed in Afghanistan.

"First I want to congratulate President Trump and Secretary Pompeo for their bold leadership in sanctioning the corrupt and biased International Criminal Court. This kangaroo court is a politicized court. It is obsessed with conducting witch hunts against Israel, the United States and other democracies that respect human rights," Netanyahu said at the beginning of a televised address to update the country on the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

In December, ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, who is also the key prosecutor in the Afghanistan investigation, said that there was enough evidence to open a probe into alleged Israeli war crimes in Palestine.

This decision prompted widespread criticism from Israel, and Netanyahu once again reiterated the country's disapproval.

"The ICC fabricates outlandish charges against Israel, outrageously claiming that Jews living in their historic homeland constitutes a war crime. Ridiculous. Shame on them. And once again America, thank you for standing up for justice and for standing up for truth," the prime minister said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Trump administration authorized the imposition of economic sanctions on ICC officials that are directly involved in the investigation into potential war crimes committed by the US in Afghanistan since 2003. The president said that the probe threatens US national security.

The ICC gave its approval back in March to conduct the investigation. The decision followed an appeal made by Bensouda after the court initially blocked a request to conduct a probe.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Prime Minister ICC Israel Palestine Trump United States March December Criminals Jew From Court Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant embodies UAE&#039;s r ..

2 hours ago

30% of Sharjah government employees back to office ..

2 hours ago

Mubadala central to our nation’s ambitions, says ..

3 hours ago

OIC Women’s Advisory Council holds Virtual Meeti ..

3 hours ago

Amir and Haris not available for England tour

3 hours ago

MotoGP 2020 season to start July 19 in Spain

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.