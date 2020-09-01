Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has welcomed the first-ever cooperation agreement signed with the United Arab Emirates in the banking and finance fields on Tuesday during negotiations in Abu Dhabi, with the country's authorities following the recent historic peace deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has welcomed the first-ever cooperation agreement signed with the United Arab Emirates in the banking and finance fields on Tuesday during negotiations in Abu Dhabi, with the country's authorities following the recent historic peace deal.

The Israeli Ministry of Finance and the relevant financial authorities have reached a deal with the UAE central bank, according to which the parties would establish a joint committee to advance work in finance and investments, a press release issued by the Israeli government said.

The deal was signed by Netanyahu's Acting Office Director General Ronen Peretz and UAE Central Bank Governor Abdulhamid Saeed.

"I welcome the first understandings that have been signed in Abu Dhabi. These understandings will assist us in advancing mutual investments and widespread cooperation. We will soon announce additional agreements in aviation, tourism, trade and others," Netanyahu said, as quoted on his office's website.

Israel and the UAE will continue discussions on the promotion of financial services, as well as will hold talks on cooperation in banking services and payment regulations, the statement read.

According to the statement, the two sides will also form working groups to create conditions for joint investments that will meet international standards to prevent attempts of money laundering and financing terrorism.

On Monday, the very first direct passenger flight from Israel to the UAE took high-level US and Israeli delegations from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi through Saudi airspace for talks with the top UAE officials. The Israeli delegation is headed by the National Security Council head, Meir Ben Shabbat. The US delegation is headed by Senior Presidential Advisor Jared Kushner and National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.

The US-Israeli visit is taking place in wake of the historic peace accord signed between Israel and the UAE earlier in August, according to which the two sides agreed to normalize bilateral relations and establish diplomatic ties.

The UAE is set to become the third Arab country to fully recognize Israel after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.