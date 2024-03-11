Israel's Netanyahu Rejects Biden Critique Of War Policy
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday rejected US President Joe Biden's comment that Israel's approach to the war in Gaza was "hurting Israel more than helping Israel".
In an interview with Politico, Netanyahu also disputed the death toll issued by the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, saying their figure includes "at least 13,000 terrorist fighters" killed by Israeli forces.
If Biden meant "that I'm pursuing private policies against the majority, the wish of the majority of Israelis, and that this is hurting the interests of Israel, then he's wrong on both counts," Netanyahu told the publication.
His comments came one day after Biden said Netanyahu "must pay more attention to the innocent lives being lost as a consequence of the actions taken" in Gaza.
Biden, who has backed Israel during the five-month-old war with Hamas but whose frustration with Netanyahu is growing increasingly visible, aired his criticism in an interview with MSNBC.
Netanyahu's failure to bring home hostages still held by Hamas militants, whose October 7 attack on Israel triggered the war, has led to regular protests in Israel and calls for early elections, including in Tel Aviv again on Saturday night.
Netanyahu told Politico that "the vast majority are united as never before. And they understand what's good for Israel."
He added that his policies were "supported by the overwhelming majority of the Israelis", who back the action that we were taking.
