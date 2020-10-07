MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that he has held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on regional security issues, as well as the situation with Iran and Syria, and also wished him a happy 68th birthday.

"I held a phone conversation with Russian President Putin.

We have discussed the regional security issues, Iran's aggression and the situation in Syria," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister added the he extended birthday wishes to Putin during the phone call.

The two leaders also agreed to strengthen ties between Russia and Israel and promote cooperation between the countries to fight against the novel coronavirus disease.