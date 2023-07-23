(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he was in excellent health after undergoing a heart pacemaker implantation and announced his plans to return to work in the Israeli parliament (Knesset) on July 24 amid ongoing discussions of the controversial judicial reform bill.

"I feel fine. Tomorrow morning I will join my colleagues, Knesset lawmakers," Netanyahu said in a video address from the hospital.

The prime minister's visits to Turkey and Cyprus that were scheduled for next week will be postponed due to the surgery, Netanyahu's office said.

"After undergoing the medical procedure, Netanyahu should be under constant (medical) supervision. New dates of state visits will be set in the near future," the office said.

On Saturday, the prime minister's office said that Netanyahu would undergo surgery to be fitted with a pacemaker at the Sheba Center of Tel Hashomer Hospital in a Tel Aviv neighborhood.

The hospital confirmed that the prime minister's doctors recommended the surgery as the heart rate monitoring device that Netanyahu got the week before detected arrhythmia, according to media reports.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu was hospitalized at the Sheba Medical Center, where he underwent a series of comprehensive medical tests, including a heart examination. The prime minister was implanted with a subcutaneous device to monitor his heart rate. Doctors also confirmed that Netanyahu had experienced dehydration.

Last October, the Israeli prime minister felt unwell during a prayer service at Jerusalem's Great Synagogue and was taken to a hospital to undergo medical checks after suffering chest pains. He was released from the hospital the next day and returned to full activity after his medical tests showed no abnormalities.