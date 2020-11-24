UrduPoint.com
Israel's Netanyahu Says Will Visit Bahrain Soon At Invitation From Crown Prince

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 02:02 PM

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday his plans to visit Bahrain at the invitation from Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday his plans to visit Bahrain at the invitation from Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Bahrain in September normalized its relations with Israel after decades of shunning the country over the Palestine crisis.

"I have talked with the crown prince of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. The conversation was very friendly. We are both very happy that we can bring the fruits of peace to our peoples and our countries in such a short time. That is why he has invited me to come to Bahrain for an official visit and I will gladly do it," Netanyahu said in a video address posted on his Twitter page.

