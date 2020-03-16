TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and people close to him have tested negative for the coronavirus, his press office told Sputnik on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Netanyahu's office told Sputnik earlier that the 70-year-old had taken a test to determine whether he had the COVID-19 viral disease, although he showed no symptoms.

"Tests for coronavirus taken by the prime minister and those close to him did not confirm that anyone had the virus," the spokesperson said.

Israel has recorded 213 cases of infection with the new coronavirus. It has ordered mandatory quarantine for anyone coming to the country in a bid to contain the outbreak, which has spread to 141 countries and territories.