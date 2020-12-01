(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to pay an official visit to Cairo within a few weeks and hold talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi on economic cooperation between the two countries, Israel's Maariv newspaper reported on Monday, citing political sources.

Following the normalization of relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain earlier in the year, Israel continued to strengthen economic relations with Egypt, the sources told the newspaper.

Officials from both countries are currently in talks ahead of Netanyahu's visit to the Egyptian capital, during which he is expected to meet with Sisi, according to Maariv.

A meeting between the Israeli and Egyptian economic delegations is also planned discuss joint economic projects and the promotion of bilateral business ties.

The daily reported that during Netanyahu's previous visit to Egypt, which took place in May 2018, the Israeli head of government met with the Egyptian leader in secret. According to sources, Netanyahu was accompanied by a limited number of advisers and security guards and stayed in the country for several hours.

The upcoming visit, which reportedly will be in the coming weeks, is as part of Israel's continuous efforts to normalize and establish ties with Arab states.

Last week, Israeli media reported that Netanyahu had paid a secret visit to Saudi Arabia's Neom and met there with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. However, the prime minister has declined to give comments on the matter.