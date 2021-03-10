UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's Netanyahu To Visit UAE On Thursday - National Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 08:06 PM

Israel's Netanyahu to Visit UAE on Thursday - National Media

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates on March 11, the Haaretz newspaper reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates on March 11, the Haaretz newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Netanyahu is due to meet with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and return back to Israel on the same day, Haaretz said, citing government sources.

The trip was coordinated with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

A landmark agreement, officially known as the Abraham Accords, on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and the two Gulf nations the UAE and Bahrain was signed in Washington last September. The rapprochement met harsh criticism in Palestine.

Netanyahu's landmark visit to the UAE and Bahrain was postponed several times over COVID-19 restrictions imposed in Israel.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Palestine Washington UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Same Bahrain United Arab Emirates March September Government Agreement Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

Lahore Development Authority , NAPHADA ink MoU

22 seconds ago

Shakil Qadir condoles assassination of bank manage ..

25 seconds ago

ECC approves Rs 7.8bln Ramazan relief package

26 seconds ago

UVAS working on finding antibiotics alternatives i ..

28 seconds ago

Special Economic Zones to be established in every ..

12 minutes ago

BAJK earns record Rs 301 m profit during last year ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.