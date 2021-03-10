(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates on March 11, the Haaretz newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Netanyahu is due to meet with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and return back to Israel on the same day, Haaretz said, citing government sources.

The trip was coordinated with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

A landmark agreement, officially known as the Abraham Accords, on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and the two Gulf nations the UAE and Bahrain was signed in Washington last September. The rapprochement met harsh criticism in Palestine.

Netanyahu's landmark visit to the UAE and Bahrain was postponed several times over COVID-19 restrictions imposed in Israel.