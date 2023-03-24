UrduPoint.com

Israel's Netanyahu, UK's Sunak Cancel Joint Press Conference In London - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Israel's Netanyahu, UK's Sunak Cancel Joint Press Conference in London - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak have cancelled a planned joint press conference after hundreds of Israelis took to the streets and gathered in front of the Downing Street residence in London, protesting Israel's judicial reform, Israeli news website Ynet reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu arrived in the United Kingdom to hold talks with Sunak with a delay reportedly because of the refusal of a number of pilots to fly a plane with him on board amid the protests.

The Israeli prime minister is scheduled to meet with UK Secretary of State for the Home Department Suella Braverman.

Thousands of people have been protesting against the judicial reform in Israel for almost 11 weeks now. On Thursday, demonstrations against the reform took place near Netanyahu's residence and houses of other cabinet members. The draft law presented by Justice Minister Yariv Levin in January, if adopted, will significantly curtail the powers of the Israeli Supreme Court and give the government control over the procedure of the appointment of judges.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Israel London Levin United Kingdom January Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE among world&#039;s top countries with low tube ..

UAE among world&#039;s top countries with low tuberculosis rates: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term par ..

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term partnership

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bail ..

Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bails

2 hours ago
 Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in fir ..

Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in first Afghanistan T20I

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of v ..

Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of violent protests against PTI Ch ..

3 hours ago
 Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all i ..

Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all issues: Asif

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.