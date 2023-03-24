TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak have cancelled a planned joint press conference after hundreds of Israelis took to the streets and gathered in front of the Downing Street residence in London, protesting Israel's judicial reform, Israeli news website Ynet reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu arrived in the United Kingdom to hold talks with Sunak with a delay reportedly because of the refusal of a number of pilots to fly a plane with him on board amid the protests.

The Israeli prime minister is scheduled to meet with UK Secretary of State for the Home Department Suella Braverman.

Thousands of people have been protesting against the judicial reform in Israel for almost 11 weeks now. On Thursday, demonstrations against the reform took place near Netanyahu's residence and houses of other cabinet members. The draft law presented by Justice Minister Yariv Levin in January, if adopted, will significantly curtail the powers of the Israeli Supreme Court and give the government control over the procedure of the appointment of judges.