Israel's Netanyahu Urges Western Countries To Reimpose Sanctions On Iran

Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:00 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Western countries on Tuesday to let UN sanctions on Iran snap back into power after it refused to stick to nuclear limits.

"Iran thinks it can achieve nuclear weapons. I reiterate: Israel will not allow Iran to achieve nuclear weapons.

I also call on all Western countries to impose snapback sanctions at the UN now," he said in a video address.

France, Germany and the United Kingdom have triggered a dispute mechanism in the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that allows for the return of sanctions waived on Tehran in exchange for curbs on its atomic research.

Iran has been scaling back its compliance with the agreement since the United States unilaterally quit it in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions on its economy. The Islamic Republic has argued that the move is reversible.

