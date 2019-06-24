UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's Netanyahu Vows To Hear US Middle East Peace Offer 'Fairly And With Openness'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 11:28 AM

Israel's Netanyahu Vows to Hear US Middle East Peace Offer 'Fairly And With Openness'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamim Netanyahu said Sunday he would consider whatever the United States suggested in its new initiative for Middle East peace.

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamim Netanyahu said Sunday he would consider whatever the United States suggested in its new initiative for Middle East peace.

"We'll hear the American proposition, hear it fairly and with openness. I cannot understand how the Palestinians, before they even heard the plan rejected it outright. That's not the way to proceed," he said.

The White House rolled out an economic incentives package on Saturday that it hopes will attract $50 billion in new investment in the West Bank, Gaza and neighboring countries. The project is part of President Donald Trump's "deal of the century" to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Netanyahu toured the Jordan Valley with visiting US national security adviser John Bolton.

He said that Israeli presence in the valley guaranteed peace and security. Israel occupied the valley in 1967.

"For those who say that for peace to be established Israel has to leave the Jordan Valley, I'll say that's not going to bring peace... Under any peace agreement, our position will be that Israel's presence should continue here for Israel's security and for the security of all," the prime minister said.

Bolton assured him that Trump would take Israeli concerns into account as he proceeded with his peace efforts. He indicated that more Americans would understand the valley's significance for Israeli security if they came to this area and studied the terrain.

Related Topics

Century Prime Minister Israel White House Gaza Trump Bank United States Middle East Sunday All Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Hyundai to supply 2,000 Ioniqs to Singapore firm

5 minutes ago

India Reserve Bank Deputy Head Quits Over Differen ..

20 minutes ago

Viruses found in kitchen sponges may eat bacteria: ..

30 minutes ago

N. Korea launches election committees ahead of nat ..

30 minutes ago

UN chief slams assassinations in Ethiopia amidst r ..

30 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz to attend APC on June 26

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.