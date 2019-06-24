(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamim Netanyahu said Sunday he would consider whatever the United States suggested in its new initiative for Middle East peace.

"We'll hear the American proposition, hear it fairly and with openness. I cannot understand how the Palestinians, before they even heard the plan rejected it outright. That's not the way to proceed," he said.

The White House rolled out an economic incentives package on Saturday that it hopes will attract $50 billion in new investment in the West Bank, Gaza and neighboring countries. The project is part of President Donald Trump's "deal of the century" to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Netanyahu toured the Jordan Valley with visiting US national security adviser John Bolton.

He said that Israeli presence in the valley guaranteed peace and security. Israel occupied the valley in 1967.

"For those who say that for peace to be established Israel has to leave the Jordan Valley, I'll say that's not going to bring peace... Under any peace agreement, our position will be that Israel's presence should continue here for Israel's security and for the security of all," the prime minister said.

Bolton assured him that Trump would take Israeli concerns into account as he proceeded with his peace efforts. He indicated that more Americans would understand the valley's significance for Israeli security if they came to this area and studied the terrain.