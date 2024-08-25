Open Menu

Israel's Netanyahu Warns Strikes In Lebanon 'not The Final Word'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Israel's Netanyahu warns strikes in Lebanon 'not the final word'

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Sunday's strikes in Lebanon were "not the final word" in his country's military campaign against Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

"We are striking Hezbollah with surprising, crushing blows... This is another step towards changing the situation in the north and safely returning our residents to their homes. And, I repeat, this is not the final word," Netanyahu told a cabinet meeting.

He said the military destroyed thousands of "short-range rockets, all of which were intended to harm our civilians and forces in the Galilee".

"Additionally, the IDF (Israeli military) intercepted all the drones that Hezbollah launched at a strategic target in central Israel," he said, without identifying what the target was.

Israeli media however reported the target Hezbollah aimed to strike was the headquarters of the Israeli Mossad spy agency near Tel Aviv.

mod-jd/jsa

