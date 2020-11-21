UrduPoint.com
Israel's Netanyahu Welcomes End Of Travel Ban On Ex-spy Pollard

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 09:33 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday welcomed the ending of strict parole conditions on convicted spy Jonathan Pollard, an American jailed in the US in 1985 for spying for Israel

"The prime minister expects Jonathan Pollard to arrive in Israel soon," a WhatsApp message from the premier's office said.

Pollard served 30 years for giving away classified US documents, and had been confined by parole terms to the United States since his release in 2015, despite Israeli pressure to allow him to leave.

