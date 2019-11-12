UrduPoint.com
Israel's New Defense Minister Naftali Bennet 48-Hour Emergency In Gaza Border Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:52 PM

Israel's new Defense Minister Naftali Bennet 48-Hour Emergency in Gaza Border Area

Israel's new Defense Minister Naftali Bennet on Tuesday declared an 48-hour emergency in a 50 mile area south of the Gaza Strip after a day of fierce cross-border fire

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Israel's new Defense Minister Naftali Bennet on Tuesday declared an 48-hour emergency in a 50 mile area south of the Gaza Strip after a day of fierce cross-border fire.

What the ministry described as a "special situation" will cover the so-called home front area, going as far as Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

It may be lifted sooner, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth daily.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said Palestinian militants had fired nearly 200 rockets into southern Israel over the day after its air strikes killed the leader of the Islamic Jihad and his wife in the Palestinian exclave.

