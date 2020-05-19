UrduPoint.com
Israel's New Foreign Minister To Promote Trump's Middle Eastern Peace Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 01:59 AM

Israel's new Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said on Monday that the promotion of the Middle Eastern peace plan by US President Donald Trump would be among the ministry's top priorities

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Israel's new Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said on Monday that the promotion of the Middle Eastern peace plan by US President Donald Trump would be among the ministry's top priorities.

"Currently, there are significant opportunities opened before us, first and foremost, the peace initiative by US President Donald Trump. President Trump is giving us a historic opportunity that will help us to build our future and establish our borders for decades to come," Ashkenazi said during his swearing-in ceremony in Jerusalem, according to his press service.

He added that Trump's plan would be promoted by Israel dutifully and in coordination with Washington.

Ashkenazi also stressed the importance of pushing against the Iranian nuclear program.

"We, of course, must use all available instruments of diplomacy along with efforts to maintain security," he noted.

In late January, Trump presented his so-called deal of the century to reconcile Israel and Palestine. The deal calls for the creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state, with Israel retaining control over the West Bank and keeping Jerusalem as its undivided capital. The plan has provoked strong reactions among all sides and kickstarted another round of conversations on how best to settle the long-standing territorial dispute.

