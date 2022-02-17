Israel has tightened requirements for repatriation of Jews that wish to relocate to Israel and acquire Israeli citizenship, demanding they live in Israel permanently, which discredits the very concept of the Law of Return, Alex Zernopolsky, a legal specialist and partner at an Israeli law firm, told Sputnik

The Israeli Interior Ministry sent a new application form to Israeli consulates across the globe, which includes a question on the stage of relocation. The government intends from now on to consider the applicants' readiness to permanently live in Israel.

"So is the Israeli citizenship now only for those who will live in Israel? Yes, and as far as the law goes, it is absolutely legal. However, new requirements are illogical and discredit the concept of the law itself. The consulate official now may demand to prove that an applicant is already somehow in the process of moving to Israel, for example, in the process of selling property in the country of origin even before the application is approved. All this is chronologically incorrect. This is stupidity, although done within the law," Zernopolsky said.

The decision might also lead to abuse of power and arbitrary decisions on repatriation by the authorities, the expert warned.

"Before, it was enough to declare that within the next 6 months you plan to quit the job, sell all your physical assets and withdraw children from educational institutions. Under new regulations, the consulate may ask you to prove that the relocation process has already begun," Zernopolsky explained.

The new decision is par on course with the recent trends in regulating the process of repatriation, he noted. Last year, there was another attempt to amend the Law of Return and deprive the grandchildren of Jews and members of their families of the right to repatriation, but the bill failed.

Despite major support for the repatriation practice in Israel, some have voiced concern that the Law of Return runs counter to the democratic principles and institutionalizes ethnic discrimination as the state is withholding any comparable right from Palestinians, including those with documented ancestral homes in the country.

Over three million Jews have reportedly used the right to relocate to Israel since the Israeli Declaration of Independence in 1948.