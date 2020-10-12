UrduPoint.com
Israel's Oldest Man Dies at Age of 117 - Reports

Israel's oldest man, Shlomo Sulayman, passed away on Sunday at the age of 117 after months of being confined to his home over the coronavirus-related restrictions, media reported

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Israel's oldest man, Shlomo Sulayman, passed away on Sunday at the age of 117 after months of being confined to his home over the coronavirus-related restrictions, media reported.

According to Ynet, Shlomo died at home with his family of six children and dozens of grandkids, great and great-great grandkids.

Shlomo, born in 1903, immigrated from Yemen to Israel with his wife and four children in 1949.

He lived in the central city of Netanya after serving in the Israel Defense Forces and worked in the sphere of agriculture. His wife died several years ago at age 94.

Shlomo's grandson Gil Radia said that his grandfather lived a modest life and visited the synagogue every day. According to Radia, over the past months, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sulayman was confined to his home. He believes that isolation at home and a lack of walks contributed to the deterioration of Shlomo's health.

