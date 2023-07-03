Open Menu

Israel's Operation In Jenin Will Continue Until Goals Achieved - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2023 | 11:35 PM

The Israeli counter-terrorism operation in Jenin in the West Bank will continue until its goals are achieved, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) The Israeli counter-terrorism operation in Jenin in the West Bank will continue until its goals are achieved, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

Earlier in the week, Israel began its largest air-and-ground offensive in the West Bank in years. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) aviation launched more than 10 strikes at what it described as "terrorist infrastructure" in the Jenin refugee camp. The Israeli military said it had seized an improvised missile launcher, weapons and ammunition.

"In recent months, Jenin has become a haven for terrorists.

We are not ready to put up with this, and we are putting an end to it. Right now our forces are acting with all determination in Jenin... They eliminate and arrest terrorists, destroy their headquarters and warehouses... The principle that we follow is simple � anyone who has killed Israelis or is plotting something like this should either be in prison or in the grave... Operation 'House and Garden' will continue as long as necessary until the goals are achieved," Netanyahu said at an event organized by the US Embassy in Israel.

