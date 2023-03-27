MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Israeli President Issac Herzog has called on the government to halt the adoption of the judicial reform that has sparked major nation-wide protests.

"Tonight we saw some very difficult scenes," Herzog said, as quoted by The Jerusalem Post on Monday, adding "I'm turning to the prime minister, the government and the members of the coalition: The emotions are difficult and painful. Deep anxiety is engulfing the people. The security, the economy, the society - everything is threatened. ... For the sake of the unity of the people of Israel, for the sake of responsibility, I am calling on you to stop legislation immediately.

"

Late on Sunday night, thousands of protesters broke through the last police checkpoint in front of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem. Police used water cannons against the demonstrators.

The Sunday mass protest started after Netanyahu dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who became the first key Israeli minister to call for a halt of the controversial judicial reform on Saturday.