TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) Israeli President Isaac Herzog says he has held talks with King Abdullah II of Jordan, discussing the importance of strategic relations.

"I spoke this evening with HM King Abdullah II of Jordan, who congratulated me at the beginning of my term as the President of Israel.

I emphasized the importance of the strategic relations between our countries, which will benefit peace and regional cooperation," Herzog said on Twitter on Saturday.

The Israeli president added that he intended to work on strengthening bilateral ties for the benefit of both countries, as well as the region as a whole.

Earlier this week, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid was on a visit to Jordan where he met with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. The ministers reached several important agreements on trade and water resources, including on additional supplies of water from Israel to Jordan.