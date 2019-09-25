Israeli President Reuven Rivlin may ask Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form Israel's 35th government if no progress is achieved during negotiations with the Blue and White opposition political alliance, Channel 13 reported on Wednesday, citing its official sources

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Israeli President Reuven Rivlin may ask Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form Israel 's 35th government if no progress is achieved during negotiations with the Blue and White opposition political alliance , Channel 13 reported on Wednesday, citing its official sources.

According to the Israeli broadcaster, Rivlin could request Netanyahu in the evening to form the next government if the two parties, Netanyahu's Likud and Benny Gantz's Blue and White, do not reach consensus on the national unity government.

Netanyahu and Gantz held their first meeting to unite efforts to form a ruling coalition on Tuesday.

A second round of talks between Likud and Blue and White alliance is scheduled for Wednesday evening, Channel 13 said.

Prior to this, the prime minister met with the leaders of right-wing parties on Monday and assured them that he remained committed to his promises.

These negotiations are taking place in the wake of the September 17 general election. According to official results, Blue and White has secured 33 seats, while the ruling Likud party won 32. Even including pledges of support from allied parties, both are short of a 61-seat majority.