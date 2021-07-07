UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's President Sometimes Disguised Himself To Travel Incognito - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 03:20 PM

Israel's President Sometimes Disguised Himself to Travel Incognito - Foreign Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Israel's General Security Service released a photo of President Reuven Rivlin wearing a wig and makeup that allowed him to travel anonymously around the country.

"Israel's General Security Service (Shabak) has published a photo of President Reuven Rivlin in a wig and with makeup, taken during the president's visit to one of the Shabak operational units," the country's foreign ministry said.

In the photo, 81-year-old gray-haired and usually clean-shaven Rivlin has dark hair and a beard. The president is accompanied by several people in civilian clothes, their faces are hidden.

According to local media outlets, the president had the opportunity to walk while maintaining anonymity thanks to this.

The information was published at the end of Rivlin's presidential term.

On Wednesday, the son of the sixth president of Israel, Chaim Herzog, the chairman of the Jewish Agency, Yitzhak Herzog, will take the oath of office. The inauguration will take place in the afternoon, after which he will become the 11th president of the country. Israeli president is elected by the Knesset for a term of seven years.

Related Topics

Israel Visit Jew Media

Recent Stories

Shilpa Shety makes her industry comeback with a bl ..

19 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber explores UAE food e-commerce dynamic ..

25 minutes ago

Odho comes in support of Bushra Ansar against onli ..

46 minutes ago

UAE National Programme for Artificial Intelligence ..

55 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$75.94 a barrel ..

56 minutes ago

IGP directs to hold `open kuthcries’ for people ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.