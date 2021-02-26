UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's Rafael Defense Manufacturer Tests Next Generation I-Derby ER Missile

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Israel's Rafael Defense Manufacturer Tests Next Generation I-Derby ER Missile

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems company has successfully tested the next generation I-Derby ER advanced active radar missile, according to a company statement, obtained by Sputnik.

According to the statement, during the test series that concluded earlier this week at Rafael's facility in southern Israel, a ground launch of the missile was performed. Previously, these missiles were intended only for air-to-air use.

The new missile has a range of over 60 miles and is equipped with a dual-pulse rocket motor and an active radar seeker.

Related Topics

Israel Company

Recent Stories

Dubaiâ€™s landmarks light up in colours of Kuwait ..

1 hour ago

New family-friendly garden opens in Ajman

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid watches part of Dubai Stage of ..

2 hours ago

87,263 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been adminis ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure unveils Nati ..

2 hours ago

Department of Health, Danat Al Emarat organise pre ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.