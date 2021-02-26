(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems company has successfully tested the next generation I-Derby ER advanced active radar missile, according to a company statement, obtained by Sputnik.

According to the statement, during the test series that concluded earlier this week at Rafael's facility in southern Israel, a ground launch of the missile was performed. Previously, these missiles were intended only for air-to-air use.

The new missile has a range of over 60 miles and is equipped with a dual-pulse rocket motor and an active radar seeker.