Israel's Relentless Bombing Of Gaza Leaves Behind 23 Million Tonnes Of Debris: UN
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2024 | 07:59 PM
The Israeli war against Gaza has left a staggering almost 23 millions tonnes of rubble and unexploded weapons scattered across the besieged enclave, according to UN humanitarian officials
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The Israeli war against Gaza has left a staggering almost 23 millions tonnes of rubble and unexploded weapons scattered across the besieged enclave, according to UN humanitarian officials.
In a fresh alert about the disastrous humanitarian emergency still unfolding in the enclave, the UN agency for Palestinians, UNRWA, said on Friday that it will “take years” before the Strip is made safe again.
The lives of more than two million Gazans have been devastated by daily Israeli bombardment, since 7 October, the UN agency noted in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
As the largest relief agency in Gaza, UNWRA continues to provide lifesaving supplies and services to more than 1.5 million displaced people in the south of the enclave. The agency runs shelters for more than one million people, providing them with humanitarian relief and Primary healthcare.
Lifesaving humanitarian work has continued amid intense Israeli bombardment and ground operations.
In its latest update on the emergency, the UN aid coordination office, OCHA, reported ongoing violence “across much of the Gaza Strip, particularly in the Hamad area of Khan Younis, the hostilities are causing further civilian casualties, displacement and destruction of houses and other civilian infrastructure.”
OCHA noted that mine action partners are now carrying out “assessments of explosive threats” and educating Gazans about the dangers.
“Larger-scale assessments are urgently required, but response efforts have been hampered by restrictions on the import of humanitarian mine action supplies and authorization requirements for the deployment of specialized personnel.”
The news came as Australia became the latest country to announce that it intended to resume funding UNRWA, which saw international donor support evaporate, amid Israeli allegations that some of the agency’s staff had participated in the 7 October war.
A high-level UN investigation continues into the claims, which UNRWA is also complementing with its own inquiry. Shortly after the allegations were made public, nine UNRWA staff were dismissed.
Meanwhile, efforts to secure a new maritime aid route from Cyprus to Gaza continued on Friday as the NGO ship Open Arms moved closer to the Gaza coastline.
The vessel, which open-source satellites showed moored off the coast of Gaza City in the north of the enclave on Friday morning, left Larnaca in southern Cyprus on Tuesday with 200 tonnes of relief supplies. These are to be delivered ashore once a jetty is built south of Gaza City, according to reports.
The initiative involves UN-partner World Central Kitchen and the search-and-rescue charity Open Arms, reportedly in coordination with the Israeli authorities and international partners.
One in three children under two in the Northern Gaza Strip suffer from acute malnutrition – double the rate of 15.6 per cent in January, UN Children’s Fund UNICEF said on Friday.
Malnutrition among children is spreading fast and reaching devastating and unprecedented levels.
At least 23 children in Northern Gaza Strip have reportedly died from malnutrition and dehydration in recent weeks, adding to the mounting toll of children killed in the Strip in this current conflict – about 13,450 reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
Nutrition screenings conducted by UNICEF and partners in the north in February found that 4.5 per cent of the children in shelters and health centers suffer from severe wasting, the most life-threatening form of malnutrition.
“The speed at which this catastrophic child malnutrition crisis in Gaza has unfolded is shocking, especially when desperately needed assistance has been at the ready just a few miles away,” said Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director.
“We have repeatedly attempted to deliver additional aid and we have repeatedly called for the access challenges we have faced for months to be addressed. Instead, the situation for children is getting worse by each passing day. Our efforts in providing life-saving aid are being hampered by unnecessary restrictions, and those are costing children their lives.”
Screenings conducted for the first time in Khan Younis, in the middle area of the Gaza Strip, found 28 per cent of children under two have acute malnutrition, more than 10 per cent of which have severe wasting.
Recent Stories
District administration slaps fines on 19 vendors
Compensation committee releases Rs 2m for injured cops treatment
Kashmiris determined to achieve freedom goal against all odds: Shabbir Shah
PUC escalates efforts to foster interfaith dialogue, harmony on global scale
MCL carries out crackdown on illegal constructions
Profiteers fined in Faisalabad
40,969 more ration bags distributed in Faisalabad
EPI KP takes decisive action to combat measles outbreak
2,421 manholes covered with lids in 5 months: WASA
Gold rates decline by Rs.1,050 to Rs.227,500 per tola
KP making efforts to organize KP Cricket Premier League: CM’s aide
Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar condemns terror attack in North Wazirista ..
More Stories From World
-
Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Putin's grip on power1 hour ago
-
Rights advocates denounce 'systemic abuse' in Israeli prisons2 hours ago
-
FM Dar, Muttaqi agree to foster fraternal ties between both countries2 hours ago
-
Ukrainian strikes rock Russia as vote cements Putin's grip on power1 hour ago
-
Odermatt error scuppers giant slalom clean sweep quest3 hours ago
-
Senegal opposition stronger after vote turmoil: experts3 hours ago
-
McKenzie inspires Chiefs' Super Rugby win as Brumbies snap drought3 hours ago
-
India's colossal general election: All you need to know4 hours ago
-
India to hold marathon national election from April4 hours ago
-
Bangladesh axe Liton for third Sri Lanka ODI4 hours ago
-
New office of Pakistan Center for Cultural, Communication Studies inaugurated at Tsinghua University4 hours ago
-
Fatal Ukrainian strikes rock Russia with voting underway1 hour ago