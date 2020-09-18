A second coronavirus-related lockdown took effect in Israel on Friday for a period of three weeks with a possibility of extension, marking the first case when a country locks down due to COVID-19 for a second time

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) A second coronavirus-related lockdown took effect in Israel on Friday for a period of three weeks with a possibility of extension, marking the first case when a country locks down due to COVID-19 for a second time.

The Israeli government announced that the country would be locked down again last Sunday due to resurgence of coronavirus cases. The quarantine period coincides with a series of national holidays in Israel, beginning from Rosh Hashanah overnight September 18 and ending with Simchat Torah on October 10.

"Citizens of Israel, these are days of a common national effort by all of us. The main thing I am telling you is that health and the economy are in our hands. This is the time for responsibility - personal responsibility and mutual guarantee," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an address to the public ahead of the lockdown taking effect.

According to Netanyahu, the spread of the coronavirus in Israel became exponential and health workers could no longer endure the pace despite an increased number of beds and ventilators and workforce.

An additional 1,000 police force were mobilized to enforce the lockdown, Israeli police spokesman Mikhail Zingerman told Sputnik.

During the lockdown, Israelis will be banned from exiting homes for non-essential reasons for a distance exceeding 1,000 meters (0.6 mile). They will, however, be able to leave home for activities related to religious ceremonies such as a visit to ritual baths known as mikvahs for women and shopping for traditional party attributes for the Sukkot holiday.

Regular entertainment businesses, food and other services are closed. Public transport will operating on an abridged schedule. The Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv will continue the operations as they have been since mid-March according to regulations for arrival and departure of nationals. The country remains closed to foreign arrivals.

People were asked to wear masks at all times outside home and avoid assembly of more than 10 people indoors and more than 20 people outdoors. Fines were set at 500 shekels ($146) for non-compliance with the mask requirement and 1,000 shekels for the violation of the assembly limit.