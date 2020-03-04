UrduPoint.com
Israel's Rivlin May Ask Someone Other Than Netanyahu, Gantz To Form New Gov't - Reports

Wed 04th March 2020 | 02:39 PM

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin may give responsibility for forming a new government to someone other than the leaders of the two general election front-runners in light of the indecisive voting results, local media reported

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Israeli President Reuven Rivlin may give responsibility for forming a new government to someone other than the leaders of the two general election front-runners in light of the indecisive voting results, local media reported.

Preliminary vote results show that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party has won 35 seats, followed by Benny Gantz's Blue and White coalition with 32. This is the third time in less than a year that neither party has managed to win a clear majority.

Rivlin plans to task the parliament to appoint another parliament member to form the government, Israel's Kan broadcasting corporation reported.

A final decision on this matter will reportedly not be made until the final election results are announced next week.

The Monday election was the third in 11 months � the first two were in April and September � aimed at putting an end to the political deadlock that has been ongoing since the end of 2018. Likud pulled slightly ahead in both previous votes but was unable to get coalition partners to secure the majority needed each time.

