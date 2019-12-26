UrduPoint.com
Israel's Ruling Party Likud To Hold Leadership Primary On Thursday

Thu 26th December 2019 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) The Likud party of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled on Thursday to hold a leadership vote to determine who will lead the party in the next snap general election in March.

Netanyahu's key rival is former interior minister and ally Gideon Sa'ar.

The conservative party, normally united, saw a split as Sa'ar built his line on criticism of Netanyahu over his failure twice to form a government which eventually pushed Israel in political hiatus, with the country currently headed to its third snap general vote in a year. Netanyahu is also confronted by three corruption indictments.

More Stories From World

