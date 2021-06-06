UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's Security Chief Warns Of Grave Consequences After Threats Against Yamina - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 08:10 AM

Israel's Security Chief Warns of Grave Consequences After Threats Against Yamina - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) The head of Israel's Security Agency Shin Bet, Nadav Argaman, is warning against incitement, including on social media, amid high political tensions in Israel that could lead to possible physical harm, The Haaretz reports.

Argaman says threats have been made against Chairman of the Yamina right-wing political alliance Naftali Bennett and other members of his party, the newspaper said on Saturday.

The threats came after their decision to enter into a government with Yesh Atid's Yair Lapid and other Israeli parties seeking to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Argaman pointed out that there has been dangerous radicalization in public discourse, expressions of violence and incitement, primarily on social media. He warned that such a discourse can be interpreted by certain groups or entities as a permission for illegal and violent actions that could lead to possible assassination attempts.

Earlier this week, Israel's ruling Likud party accused Facebook and Twitter of censoring the right-wing political force amid opposition calls to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin gave Yair Lapid, the leader of Israel's largest opposition party Yesh Atid, a mandate to form a coalition government after Netanyahu failed to do it following the March inconclusive elections. On Wednesday, the presidency said that Naftali Bennett, the Yamina head, would become the country's new prime minister on a rotation basis, and be replaced by Lapid after about two years.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Social Media Facebook Twitter Alliance Lead March Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

21 minutes ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

21 minutes ago

Rs. 700 million earmarked for latest highway in AJ ..

3 minutes ago

Trilateral FMs Dialogue becomes important platform ..

3 minutes ago

IMF hails Pakistan's economic policies: Senator Fa ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.