TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The Israeli government has decided to ease some of the coronavirus emergency measures and open shops, restaurants and other non-essential businesses starting on April 26, the government's press service said on Friday.

"The regulations allow the sale of food from restaurants in a 'take-away' style, with no sit-downs, as well as the opening of hairdressers, beauty salons, and other cosmetic services such as laser hair removal and the opening of stores in the public space with the exception of malls. It was also agreed that caregivers who work individually or with patients living in the same household, without contact, while maintaining 2 meters distance, wearing masks, and disinfecting between patients," the press service said.

The new regulations will take effect starting on Sunday at midnight and will last until May 3.

Israel has already begun to ease the lockdown restrictions over the weekend by reopening stores that sell electronics and household goods. People are allowed to play sports outside in groups of no more than two.

So far, Israel has confirmed a total of 14,882 cases of the disease, including 193 related fatalities and 5,685 recoveries.