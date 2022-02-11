UrduPoint.com

Israel's Study Reveals Link Between Body Weight, COVID-19 Antibodies

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 12:40 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Obese patients who have recovered from COVID-19 are better protected against the disease in the future than those of normal or excess weight due to a higher number of antibodies, according to a study released by Israel's Sheba Medical Center on Thursday.

The research found that obese patients previously infected with COVID-19 had more sustainable immune response. According to the results of the study, recovered patients with a body mass index over 30 had more antibodies at all intervals compared to patients with a body mass index of less than 30.

In addition, the study found that while the quantity of antibodies decreases with time in both those who recovered from COVID-19 and who were vaccinated, antibody levels increase following infection but not after vaccination.

The results of the study will be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Lisbon in April.

>