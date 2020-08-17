MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Israeli tanks have attacked Hamas outposts in the Gaza Strip in response to explosive balloons attack launched from there, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has said.

"Throughout the day, explosive balloons were launched from Gaza into Israel & earlier this evening, dozens of Palestinians in Gaza instigated riots along the security fence with Israel.

In response, our tanks just targeted Hamas observation posts in Gaza," the IDF tweeted.

Balloons carrying explosive devices have been sent from Gaza toward Israel since early August with the Israeli military responding by targeting Hamas' military infrastructure.