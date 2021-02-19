TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The Tel Aviv Mayor's Office has launched a free coronavirus vaccination campaign together with the Sourasky Medical Center, also known as the Ichilov Hospital, for asylum seekers and migrant workers, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

Despite rain and strong wind, some 60 people lined up outside the vaccination center, which was arranged for in the Neve Sha'anan neighborhood.

"We have about 800-850 people per day. In some cases people have to wait in queue for up to two hours. We warn those who come in the evening that there is a queue and that it is not certain whether or not they will be able to receive the vaccine today," a representative of the center told Sputnik.

The center's working hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time (08:00 - 16:00 GMT) from Sunday-Thursday and from 9 a.

m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

During the first days of the rollout, the center inoculated around 600-650 persons per day, according to Tel Aviv mayor's office.

"People come. This project's purpose is to avoid the spread of the virus among illegal aliens. They do not need to present any other documents aside from a foreign passport or a visa," Ilana Michaeli, an adviser to the Tel Aviv mayor, told Sputnik.

The Israeli migration authorities will not be monitoring who comes to get vaccinated at the center, according to the mayor's office.

Israel began its mass vaccination campaign on December 20. To date, nearly half of the country's 9.3-million population has received at least one shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. As of Friday, the Israeli health authorities reported 741,934 COVID-19 cases, including 5,521 deaths.