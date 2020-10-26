TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi has said that he met with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov on Monday in Athens to discuss Iran, Hezbollah and the fight against the pandemic.

"Pleased to meet Russian FM Lavrov in Athens.

I emphasized the need to prevent Iranian entrenchment in Syria & stop the transfer of arms to Hezbollah," Ashkenazi wrote on Twitter.

The two also discussed "possible cooperation in the global fight against Corona."

The closed-door meeting took place in the Russian embassy in Athens as both ministers are on a visit to Greece.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov met with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.