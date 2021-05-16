UrduPoint.com
Israely Military Says Targeted House Of Hamas Special Operations Staff Head In Gaza Strip

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 01:30 AM

Israely Military Says Targeted House of Hamas Special Operations Staff Head in Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) The Israeli military said on Saturday that the air force had carried out an airstrike targeting the house of the head of the special operations staff of Palestine's Hamas movement.

"A while ago, an Israel Defense Forces fighter jet struck the house of the head of the Hamas special operations staff," the military said in a statement.

