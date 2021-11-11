ISS Conducted Maneuver to Avoid Chinese Satellite Wreckage - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The Mission Control Center carried out a maneuver for the International Space Station (ISS) to avoid Chinese satellite wreckage, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik.

"The maneuver was successfully carried out," it said.

The correction was designed to avoid a fragment of the Fengyun-1C spacecraft, which, according to the ballistic service, would otherwise approach the ISS by 1,969 feet on November 12.