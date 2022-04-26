UrduPoint.com

ISS Crew 4 Looks Forward To Wednesday Launch, Plans Eyesight Restoring Research - NASA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 10:20 PM

SpaceX Crew-4 are looking forward to their launch on schedule on Wednesday to the International Space Station (ISS) where they plan to conduct hundreds of scientific experiments including advancing retinal eye treatments, NASA officials told a press conference on Monday

The launch is scheduled for 3:52 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Wednesday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the space agency said. The Dragon spacecraft, dubbed Freedom by the mission's crew, is scheduled to dock at the space station at 8:15 p.m. EDT that evening.

The crew will continue the Protein-Based Artificial Retina manufacturing experiment begun on previous missions, ISS project scientist Heidi Parris told the press conference.

That research "has the potential to develop artificial human retinas and restore vision to millions of people who suffer from retinal degenerative diseases," Parris said.

The technology tests the manufacturing of artificial retinas or retinal implants in microgravity, where their production could be optimized, according to NASA.

The Crew-4 flight will carry Mission Commander Kjeli Lindgren, pilot Bob Hines, mission specialist Jessica Watkins and mission specialist Samantha Christaforetti of the European Space Agency (ESA), NASA said.

