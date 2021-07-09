UrduPoint.com
ISS Crew Advised Against Using Foam To Locate Air Leak

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The crew of the International Space Station attempted to use foam soap to locate an air leak in the Russian section. Specialists on the ground, however, advised against the idea, according to a communication of the crew with Earth, broadcast by NASA.

Earlier in the day, the crew said it had resumed searching for the leak in the Russian module Zvezda.

"Yes, we discussed this at one point. However, if there is still a leak, then this is dicey. If foam leftovers stay on the surface of the crack, it would interfere with the maintenance work," a ground specialist told cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov.

A small air leak was first detected at the ISS in September 2019. Russian cosmonauts have since identified two cracks in the access section to the Zvezda module ” at one point they released leaves from tea bags to find the spot ” and sealed them both in March 2021. This, however, did not fully eliminate the air leak, though it did reduce it. The crew continues searching for and sealing leaks.

More Stories From World

