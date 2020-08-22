ISS Crew Moved to Russian Segment for 3 Days Over Air Leak in US Segment - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) was isolated in the Russian segment for three days, Russia's state space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik on Friday, adding that the hatches in the US segment were closed to search for an air leak.

On Thursday, Roscosmos told Sputnik that the ISS cosmonauts and astronauts had self-isolated in the space station's Russian segment for three days after suspecting a small air leak in the US segment. According to NASA, the leakage was first detected back in September of last year, but its intensity increased only recently.

"[Due to the closure of the hatches in the US segment], the ISS crew will be in the Russian segment until Monday evening and, together with the flight control centers, the pressure in the closed modules will be monitored in order to determine the possible location of an atmospheric leak," the agency said.

According to Roscosmos, a further action plan will be determined after a discussion of the results of work with partner countries under the ISS program during the first half of Monday.

The current ISS crew includes Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Wagner, as well as US astronaut Christopher Cassidy.