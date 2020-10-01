ISS Crew Narrows Search for Air Leaks in Russian Module to One of Compartments - Roscosmos

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday managed to narrow the search area for air leaks in Russian module Zvezda to one of compartments, a Roscosmos spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The ISS crew has narrowed the area of search for air leaks from the station's atmosphere to the transition compartment of the Zvezda service module. Searches for the exact location of the leak are being conducted using an ultrasonic device," he said.