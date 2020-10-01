UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ISS Crew Narrows Search For Air Leaks In Russian Module To One Of Compartments - Roscosmos

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 02:00 AM

ISS Crew Narrows Search for Air Leaks in Russian Module to One of Compartments - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday managed to narrow the search area for air leaks in Russian module Zvezda to one of compartments, a Roscosmos spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The ISS crew has narrowed the area of search for air leaks from the station's atmosphere to the transition compartment of the Zvezda service module. Searches for the exact location of the leak are being conducted using an ultrasonic device," he said.

Related Topics

Russia From

Recent Stories

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

3 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

3 hours ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

3 hours ago

Nawaz should surrender before law; proposes Nadeem ..

1 hour ago

US Embassy in Kiev Confirms Death of Employee

1 hour ago

Funeral prayers of victims of Motorway accident of ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.