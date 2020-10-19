UrduPoint.com
ISS Crew Patch Up Air Leak, Ground Experts Looking For Long-Term Solution - Cosmonaut

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 02:19 PM

The air leak in the Russian sector of the International Space Station was fixed with a makeshift solution, and the experts on the ground are looking for a permanent one, cosmonaut Ivan Vagner said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The air leak in the Russian sector of the International Space Station was fixed with a makeshift solution, and the experts on the ground are looking for a permanent one, cosmonaut Ivan Vagner said Monday.

"We have temporarily isolated it [the leak] and the Ground is looking for ways to seal it in the long term," the cosmonaut said in talks broadcast by NASA.

