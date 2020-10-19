ISS Crew Patch Up Air Leak, Ground Experts Looking For Long-Term Solution - Cosmonaut

(@FahadShabbir)

The air leak in the Russian sector of the International Space Station was fixed with a makeshift solution, and the experts on the ground are looking for a permanent one, cosmonaut Ivan Vagner said Monday

"We have temporarily isolated it [the leak] and the Ground is looking for ways to seal it in the long term," the cosmonaut said in talks broadcast by NASA.