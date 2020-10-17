ISS Crew Repaired Oxygen Production System, It Functions at Full Capacity - Roscosmos

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) has repaired the Electron-VM oxygen supply system, a representative of Russia's state space agency, Roscosmos, told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) has repaired the Electron-VM oxygen supply system, a representative of Russia's state space agency, Roscosmos, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The ISS crew under the guidance of specialists from the main operational group of the station's flight control successfully repaired the Electron-VM system. As a result, the system was restarted and is fully operational," the representative said.