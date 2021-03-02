UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ISS Crew Starts Repair Work On 2nd Crack Causing Air Leak In Russia's Zvezda Module

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISS Crew Starts Repair Work on 2nd Crack Causing Air Leak in Russia's Zvezda Module

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) has begun sealing the second crack in the Russian Zvezda module, which was behind a leakage of air, according to the ISS crew's communications with the ground control, broadcast by NASA on Tuesday.

The crew was initially scheduled on Tuesday to start the final sealing of the 1.8-inch crack ” the first one detected in the intermediate chamber of the Zvezda module last October. However, the cosmonauts were asked instead to install a patch on the second crack in the Zvezda intermediate chamber, as well as to examine another location of a possible leak with a microscope.

"Today, we are working on the second crack," an expert from the Moscow-based Mission Control Center could be heard initiating the change during communication with cosmonaut Sergei Ryzhikov.

A small air leak was first detected at the ISS in September 2019 but increased in intensity only in August of 2020. Russian cosmonauts have since established the source of the leak and sealed it. According to Russia's space agency Roscosmos, the air leak posed no threat to the crew. Later in December, the agency said that there might be other cracks.

Related Topics

Russia Chamber August September October December 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

Twitter fans love the beats of Islamabad Unitedâ€™ ..

1 minute ago

Boy ends up life after shooting a girl injured in ..

3 minutes ago

GCC-European Parliamentary Committee approves Emir ..

12 minutes ago

&#039;Suqia UAE&#039; a great supporter of UAEâ€™s ..

42 minutes ago

More space and privacy for Emirates Economy Class ..

46 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 142,169

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.