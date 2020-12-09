ISS Crew to Perform 2 Spacewalks in January - NASA

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) will perform two spacewalks in January 2021 in accordance with the US program, a spokesperson for NASA told Sputnik.

In 2020, the ISS crew performed eight spacewalks, including seven in accordance with the US program and one in accordance with the Russian program.

The spokesperson said that the January spacewalks will be conducted by US astronauts Mike Hopkins and Victor Glover.

In November, a preliminary program for the ISS prepared by Russia's Roscosmos and obtained by Sputnik revealed that Russian cosmonauts were planning to set a record for the number of spacewalks from the ISS in 2021 ” seven.

Apart from Hopkins and Glover, the ISS crew currently includes Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, US astronaut Kathleen Rubins and Shannon Walker, as well as Soichi Noguchi from Japan.