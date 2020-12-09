UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ISS Crew To Perform 2 Spacewalks In January - NASA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 11:10 AM

ISS Crew to Perform 2 Spacewalks in January - NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) will perform two spacewalks in January 2021 in accordance with the US program, a spokesperson for NASA told Sputnik.

In 2020, the ISS crew performed eight spacewalks, including seven in accordance with the US program and one in accordance with the Russian program.

The spokesperson said that the January spacewalks will be conducted by US astronauts Mike Hopkins and Victor Glover.

In November, a preliminary program for the ISS prepared by Russia's Roscosmos and obtained by Sputnik revealed that Russian cosmonauts were planning to set a record for the number of spacewalks from the ISS in 2021 ” seven.

Apart from Hopkins and Glover, the ISS crew currently includes Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, US astronaut Kathleen Rubins and Shannon Walker, as well as Soichi Noguchi from Japan.

Related Topics

Russia Shannon Japan January November 2020 From

Recent Stories

The UN and the OIC urged the world to use the pote ..

4 minutes ago

Transfer Of Gwadar To Pakistan & First Naval Footp ..

11 minutes ago

A meeting of Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 was ..

17 minutes ago

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announces of ..

56 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 9 December 2020

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.