Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 03:42 PM

ISS Crew to Perform 4 Spacewalks in January-February - NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) will perform four spacewalks in January-February 2021 under the US program, according to NASA.

In 2020, the ISS crew performed eight spacewalks, including seven under the US program and one under the Russian program.

According to NASA, US astronauts Mike Hopkins and Victor Glover will perform spacewalks on January 19 and 25. During the first spacewalk, they will work with scientific equipment on the European module Columbus, while the second one will be used to update high-resolution video cameras outside the US segment of the ISS.

On February 1, US astronauts Kathleen Rubins and Glover will perform a spacewalk to prepare for the installation of new IROSA solar panels.

On February 8, Rubins and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi will perform a spacewalk with the aim of installing experimental equipment to demonstrate a technology.

In December, a preliminary flight schedule developed by Russian Rocket and Space Corporation Energia showed that the next planned spacewalk of Russian cosmonauts on board the ISS was likely to be postponed from March to June.

Apart from Hopkins, Glover, Rubins and Noguchi, the ISS crew currently includes Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov, Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and US astronaut Shannon Walker.

