The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) will apply later on Tuesday a layer of sealing paste to the second crack in Russia's Zvezda module, which caused the air leak, a spokesman for Russia's Rocket and Space Corporation Energia told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) will apply later on Tuesday a layer of sealing paste to the second crack in Russia's Zvezda module, which caused the air leak, a spokesman for Russia's Rocket and Space Corporation Energia told Sputnik.

"[Russian cosmonauts at the ISS,] Sergei Ryzhikov and Sergei Kud-Sverchkov, guided by experts from the Moscow Region-based Mission Control Center, will today clean up the surface in the leakage area and will apply the first layer of sealant," the spokesman said.

On Monday, an expert from the Mission Control Center said that the cosmonauts would have to clean the space between the pipeline of the thermal control system and the compartment body with alcohol wipes and then apply three layers of sealant to the area.

The crack is expected to be sealed by March 12.